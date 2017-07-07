BRIEF-Siyaram Silk Mills to consider sub-division of shares
* Says to consider sub-division of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares
* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of co to INR 70 million Source text - (bit.ly/2tYGhrY) Further company coverage:
* Says to consider sub-division of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says completed investment in JV company Young Brand Apparel Private Limited thereby making it a unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: