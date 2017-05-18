FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-India's Karur Vysya Bank March-qtr PAT up about 58 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's Karur Vysya Bank March-qtr PAT up about 58 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 2.18 billion rupees

* March quarter net NPA 2.53 percent

* March quarter NIM 4.05 percent - TV

* March quarter gross NPA 3.58 percent

* March quarter provisions 2.18 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 2.60 rupees per share

* The alerts on profit, net and gross NPA, provisions were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: (bit.ly/2qwaJaz) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.