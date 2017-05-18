BRIEF-India's Karur Vysya Bank March-qtr PAT up about 58 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Karur Vysya Bank Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 2.18 billion rupees

* March quarter net NPA 2.53 percent

* March quarter NIM 4.05 percent - TV

* March quarter gross NPA 3.58 percent

* March quarter provisions 2.18 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 2.60 rupees per share

* The alerts on profit, net and gross NPA, provisions were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: (bit.ly/2qwaJaz) Further company coverage: