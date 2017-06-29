BRIEF-Aberdeen agrees to sell remaining plasa investment to Lithium X
* Aberdeen agrees to sell remaining plasa investment to Lithium X
June 29 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd :
* Says to consider fund raising options as may be deliberated and decided by board of directors of company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Aberdeen agrees to sell remaining plasa investment to Lithium X
* Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. announces payment of an increased quarterly $0.1025 per share dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: