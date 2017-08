May 29 (Reuters) - Lancor Holdings Ltd:

* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total income 257.1 million rupees versus 193.5 million rupees year ago

* Says recommended dividend of 10 percent on paid up equity capital for the financial year ended 31st march 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: