BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Infotech March-qtr profit little changed

May 4 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd"

* March quarter net profit 2.45 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 16.47 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees

* Declared final dividend of 9.70 rupees per share

* Appointed S N Subrahmanyan as non exec vice chairman

* Says Q4 utilisation including trainees 78.3 percent versus 75.9 percent last year

* Says number of active clients 261 versus 258 last year

* Says added 15 new clients in Q4

* Says Q4 attrition (LTM) 16.9 percent