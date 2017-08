BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings March-qtr profit rises about 9 pct

May 4 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Holdings Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 3.16 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 22.38 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share

* March quarter net NPA 2.89 percent versus 3.82 percent last year

* March quarter net NPA 2.89 percent versus 3.82 percent last year

* March quarter gross NPA 4.94 percent versus 4.85 percent last year