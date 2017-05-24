BRIEF-India's Lupin March-qtr consol profit down about 49 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd:

* March quarter consol PAT 3.80 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 6.45 billion rupees

* March quarter consol revenue from operations 42.53 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 7.48 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 41.97 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 7.50 rupees per share

* The profit and revenue alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company release at the National Stock Exchange