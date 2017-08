May 30 (Reuters) - India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

* March quarter net loss 6.35 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 9.63 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.89 ln rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.93 billion rupees