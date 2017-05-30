FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra March-qtr PAT up about 20 pct
May 30, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra March-qtr PAT up about 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd

* March quarter PAT 7.25 billion rupees

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 6.91 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 123.20 billion rupees

* PAT in march quarter last year was 6.05 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 118.40 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 13 rupees per share

* Continued lag in LCV<2T, 3 wheelers and 2 wheelers in quarter is indication of slower recovery in rural parts of country

* Says outlook for 2017-2018 is "much more robust" with favourable domestic, global backdrop Source text - (bit.ly/2rQm3is) Further company coverage:

