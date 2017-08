Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

* July total sales of 41,747 units versus 39,458 units last year

* Says July passenger vehicle sales of 20,962 units versus 17,356 units last year

* Says July domestic sales of 39,762 units versus 35,305 units last year

* July exports of 1,985 units versus 4,153 units last year

* Says July domestic tractor sales of 17,682 units versus 16,452 units last year