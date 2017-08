May 25 (Reuters) - Manappuram Finance Ltd:

* March quarter consol net profit 2.01 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total revenue 9.06 billion rupees

* Manappuram Finance Ltd - Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.31 billion rupees; Consol total revenue 6.55 billion rupees

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: