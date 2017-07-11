BRIEF-Wanxiang Doneed to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 17
July 11 Wanxiang Doneed Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 17 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cKGBDy Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 11 Mangalam Seeds Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital of co to INR 170 million Source text - (bit.ly/2ud3ire) Further company coverage:
July 11 Price comparison website operator Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it was well positioned for the rest of 2017 and forecast a 22 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit, boosted by improving marketing margins.