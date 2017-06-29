COLUMN-Wages: the dog that isn't barking, far less biting: McGeever
LONDON, June 29 As far as financial markets are concerned, especially equities, the first half of the year has witnessed the curious phenomenon of reflation without the inflation.
June 29 Mehta Housing Finance Ltd:
* Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs
LONDON, June 29 Britain said on Thursday it was 'minded' to refer Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky to a full investigation after its regulators said the deal raised concerns about the amount of influence the media mogul would wield over the country's media. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)