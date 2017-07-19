FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-India's Mindtree June quarter consol net profit falls 1.6 pct
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalized 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalized 'feed'
Dollar walloped by Senate healthcare failure
Reuters TV
Dollar walloped by Senate healthcare failure
#Future of Money
Reuters Focus
#Future of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 19, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-India's Mindtree June quarter consol net profit falls 1.6 pct

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 1.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.06 billion rupees

* June quarter total income 13.55 billion rupees versus 13.47 billion rupees year ago

* Says 336 active clients as of June 30, 2017

* Says $5 million clients grow by 3 for a total of 33 in June quarter

* Says trailing 12 months attrition is 14 percent

* Says headcount stood at 16,561 as of June 30, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.