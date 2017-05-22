BRIEF-Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg joining Apple to lead video programming
May 22 MIRC Electronics Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 122.3 million rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 17 million rupees; total income from operations was 2.13 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2q9lDji) Further company coverage:
* Says co plans to dissolve and liquidate electric appliance subsidiary and its wholly owned unit