May 4, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - India's MRF Ltd

* Recommended dividend of 54 rupees per share

* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 37.78 billion rupees

* Profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 4.23 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 38.39 billion rupees

* Says appointed Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director with immediate effect

* Says re-designated Arun Mammen as vice chairman and managing director Source text: (bit.ly/2p8UviW) Further company coverage:

