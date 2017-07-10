Fitch Rates Bank of China Hong Kong Branch's USD Notes Final 'A'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final 'A' ratings to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) Hong Kong branch's USD550 million floating-rate senior unsecured notes due 2019 and USD500 million floating-rate senior unsecured notes due 2022 to be issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporat