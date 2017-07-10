July 10 National Stock Exchange :
* India's NSE says NSE cash market segment did not function
normally due to technical problem at the opening today and
accordingly was closed - statement
* India's NSE says subsequently after giving notice to the
market, the F & O segment was also closed
* India's NSE says matter has been referred to standing
committee on technology for review of the problem - statement
* India's NSE says 2 attempts to reopen market not fully
successful;third attempt market opened at 12.30 PM in cash and F
& O segments, after pre-open period - statement
* India's NSE says the currency derivative segment was
functioning normally
* India's NSE says "nse deeply apologises for the glitch" -
statement
Source text - (NSE cash market segment did not function normally
due to technical problem at the opening today and accordingly
was closed. F & O and CDS market segments opened normally.
Subsequently after giving notice to the market, the F & O
segment was also closed. Two attempts to reopen the market were
not fully successful and finally at the third attempt the market
was opened at 12.30 pm in the cash and F & O segments, after the
pre-open period. The currency derivative segment was
functioning normally.
NSE deeply apologises for the glitch. The matter is being
examined by the internal technical team and external vendors, to
analyse and identify the cause which led to the issue and to
suggest solutions to prevent recurrence. The matter has been
referred to the Standing Committee on Technology, comprising of
public interest directors and technology experts for review of
the problem and to approve measures to prevent recurrence of
such glitches.)