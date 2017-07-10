July 10 National Stock Exchange :

* India's NSE says NSE cash market segment did not function normally due to technical problem at the opening today and accordingly was closed - statement

* India's NSE says subsequently after giving notice to the market, the F & O segment was also closed

* India's NSE says matter has been referred to standing committee on technology for review of the problem - statement‍​

* India's NSE says 2 attempts to reopen market not fully successful;third attempt market opened at 12.30 PM in cash and F & O segments, after pre-open period - statement

* India's NSE says the currency derivative segment was functioning normally

