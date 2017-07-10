BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says chief financial officer Gareth Fleming has resigned
* Advises that chief financial officer Gareth Fleming has resigned to pursue other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 National Stock Exchange :
* Due to technical reasons in cash market, trading has been stopped in both cash and f&o segment of India's national stock exchange - NSE statement
* Technical team of NSE is looking into the issue. Market re-open time will be intimated shortly - India's NSE statement Source text - (Due to technical reasons in cash market, trading has been stopped in both Cash and F&O segment of NSE. The technical team of NSE is looking into the issue. Market re-open time will be intimated shortly.)
* Advises that chief financial officer Gareth Fleming has resigned to pursue other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, July 10 China's main stock indexes were little changed on Monday, as investors awaited fresh catalysts ahead of a burst of data due over the next week.