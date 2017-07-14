FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
July 14, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-India's NSE says Vikram Limaye to join NSE as MD, CEO

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - India's NSE:

* India's NSE says Vikram Limaye will be joining National Stock Exchange of India Limited as managing director and CEO from Monday 17th of July, 2017

* India's NSE says ‍vikram Limaye has been relieved by supreme court of his responsibilities at committee of administrators of BCCI, with immediate effect​ Source text: [Vikram Limaye has been relieved by the Supreme Court of his responsibilities at the Committee of Administrators of BCCI, with immediate effect. He will be joining the National Stock Exchange of India limited as Managing Director and CEO from Monday the 17th of July, 2017.]

