BRIEF-Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce to acquire Geneva Advisors
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- to acquire Geneva Advisors for up to US$200 million
July 10 Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd
* Says allotted 2.85 million shares of INR 10 per share fully paid at premium of INR 6 per share on preferential basis
* Says increased paid up share capital of company to inr 30.8 million Source text - (bit.ly/2u9sSNW) Further company coverage:
PARIS, July 10 The French government is studying ways it could step up tax cuts starting from next year while also carrying out budget savings to keep deficit reduction on track, a source in the prime minister's office said on Monday.