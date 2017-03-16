FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-India's Paytm launches bill payments service in Canada
March 16, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-India's Paytm launches bill payments service in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Paytm:

* India's paytm says launches bill payments service in Canada

* India's paytm says bill payments service to available on both Android and iOS in canada Source text - (Paytm, India’s largest mobile payments and commerce company, announced today that it has launched bill payments service for Canadians. This move marks the entry of the first Indian consumer service startup in the Canadian market. Paytm Founder & CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Toronto Mayor John Tory made the announcement at Paytm headquarters in Noida, India. Users in Canada will now be able to pay for their cell phone, cable, internet, electricity and water bills. In addition to this, users will also be able to pay for their insurance and property taxes by using the new Paytm Canada app. It is available on both Android and iOS in Canada.)

