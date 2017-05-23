FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-India's Paytm Payments Bank names five-member board
#Financials
May 23, 2017 / 11:56 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's Paytm Payments Bank names five-member board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Paytm Payments Bank:

* India's Paytm Payments Bank names five-member board Source text: Paytm announced today that it held a board meeting to formally approve the launch of the Paytm Payments Bank. Former RBI Executive Director PV Bhaskar, Saama Capital Managing Partner and Co-Founder Ash Lilani and former Shriram Group Director GS Sundarajan have joined the five-member board as Independent Directors. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO – Paytm, is non-executive Chairman, and Ms. Renu Satti, CEO - Paytm Payments Bank, is also a director on board of Paytm Payments Bank.

