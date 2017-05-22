BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO confirms will step down early 2019
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne:
May 22 Precision Camshafts Ltd:
* Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 1.25 billion rupees versus 1.11 billion rupees year ago
Source text - bit.ly/2qMg4dZ
Further company coverage:
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne:
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet