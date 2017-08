BRIEF-India's Punjab & Sind Bank March-qtr profit falls about 92 pct

May 16 (Reuters) - Punjab & Sind Bank

* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago

* March quarter interest earned 19.62 billion rupees versus 21.27 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter provisions 3.99 billion rupees versus 2.67 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter gross NPA 10.45 percent versus 9.40 percent previous quarter

* March quarter net NPA 7.51 percent versus 6.84 percent previous quarter

* Says did not recommend any dividend