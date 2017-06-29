BRIEF-Zayo Group announces proposed senior notes offering
* Zayo group holdings inc - intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $300 million of its 5.750% senior notes due 2027
June 29 Quadrant Televentures Ltd:
* Says board considered & approved sale of GSM business assets of co
* Approved issue of 860,000 unsecured zero coupon compulsory convertible debentures in one or more tranches for up to INR 860 million to Videocon Telecommunications
PARIS, June 29 French telecoms company Orange has delayed the nationwide launch of its online banking service from next week until the end of summer, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said in an interview with Paris Match magazine.