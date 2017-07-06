Fitch Names Jonathan Cornish Regional Head for Financial Institutions Ratings in APAC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today announced the appointment of Jonathan Cornish as Regional Group Head for Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions ratings, based in Hong Kong. Mr. Cornish will oversee Fitch's ratings and research for the Financial Institutions Group in the region, managing a team of over 40 analysts across 11 offices. He will report to Brett Hemsley, Global Head of Analytics at Fitch. "Jon has been an integral