June 30 (Reuters) -
* India's market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of
India (SEBI) tweaks rules for the monitoring and reviewing of
ratings by credit agencies
* Says ratings agencies required to track the servicing of
debt obligations for each instrument rated by them
* Says ratings agencies must look for potential
deterioration in financials which might lead to defaults,
delays in servicing of debt
* Says rating agencies shall carry out a review of the
ratings upon announcement of news or material events
* Says issuers must provide credit rating agencies with no
default statement each month, saying it has not delayed any
payment of interest, principal
(Reporting by Rafael Nam)