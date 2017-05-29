FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-India's Reliance Comm exec says to repay 250 billion rupees to lenders by end Sept
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 29, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's Reliance Comm exec says to repay 250 billion rupees to lenders by end Sept

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Communications

* March quarter earnings conference call begins

* Exec says free offers and disruptive pricing from Reliance Jio have hurt all Indian telecom sector players including Rcom

* Exec says sector urgently needs intervention from regulators to address situation

* Exec says sector liability of 7.5 trln rupees will be unsustainable

* Exec says remedial policy action and a financing package are critically needed by the sector

* Exec says to launch volte offering in next few quarters

* Exec says to repay 250 billion rupees to lenders by end Sept

* Exec says in talks with lenders to refinance loan installments

* Exec says expects to meet all debt repayment obligations

* Exec says looking to refinance 280 billion rupees of Rcom and Aircel debt

* Exec says all lenders on a prorata basis will be repaid

* Exec says sees property sales happening during 2 years from now

* Exec says will seek bond holders approval for deals Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy, Euan Rocha and Sankalp Phartiyal in MUMBAI)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.