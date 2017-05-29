BRIEF-India's Reliance Comms net debt rises to $6.87 bln as of end-March

May 29 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Communications

* Net debt rises to 443.45 billion rupees ($6.87 billion) at March end versus 428.03 billion rupees at end-Dec

* Expects lenders consent for sale of tower business and Aircel deal in the next few months

* Expects to complete merger of Sistema Shyam's wireless operations with company in June

* Says voice customer base drops to 84.7 million at March end from 87.7 million as on Dec. 31

* Says ARPU falls to 141 rupees in March quarter versus 154 rupees in December quarter

* Says aims to further cut debt by selling real estate in Delhi and Navi Mumbai Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai newsroom)