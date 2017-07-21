BRIEF-India's Reliance Jio has over 100 mln paid customers -chairman

1 Min Read
July 21 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani says:
* Jio has over 125 million customers
* Jio has over 100 million paid customers
* Most customers using 309 rupees tariff plan
* By september will have 10,000 Jio offices across the country
* Will integrate with all major e-com platforms
* To launch low cost 4G LTE enabled phone
* Voice will be free on "Jiophone"
* Jio phone will offer unlimited data from Aug 15
* Jio will offer data at 153 rupees per month to users of Jio phone
* Jiophone users can also connect their phone to television sets Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)