BRIEF-Yonghui Superstores' unit bought Zhongbai shares during June 1-July 7
* Says yonghui superstores' unit has bought 34.05 million shares in the company between June 1 and July 7
July 7 Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd:
* June quarter net profit 186.1 million rupees versus 108.5 million rupees year ago
* June quarter net sales 11.52 billion rupees versus 5.71 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2tTcIY7 Further company coverage:
BERLIN, July 7 Audi said it expects stronger volume growth in the second half of the year after a rebound in Chinese deliveries brought about a 1 percent gain in June sales to 170,650 cars.