May 16 (Reuters) - India's Sobha Ltd

* Recommended dividend of 2.5 rupees per share

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income 6.01 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 215 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 5.66 billion rupees

* March quarter consol profit 460 million rupees