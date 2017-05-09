FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples
May 9, 2017 / 8:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 627.1 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 205.4 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 8.05 billion rupees

* Says consol AUM at INR 376.83 billion at end mar 2017 versus INR 367.35 billion as on mar 31, 2016

* Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

