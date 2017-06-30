BRIEF-Tainan Enterprises says 2016 dividend record date is July 29
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 29
June 30 SRS Ltd
* Says to acquire entire paid-up equity share capital of SRS Bright Retail to make it a wholly owned subsidiary of company Source text - (bit.ly/2tx2ltF) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 29
* Says it will sell 35,700 shares at the price of 1,523 yen per share, or 54.4 million yen in all