May 5 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

* March quarter loss 322.7 million rupees

* March quarter total revenue 453.4 million rupees

* Says approved allotment of warrants worth inr 5 billion

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 95.8 million rupees as per Ind-As; total revenue was 434.9 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2q6aPWX