BRIEF-India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries March-qtr consol profit down about 14 pct
May 26, 2017 / 11:30 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries March-qtr consol profit down about 14 pct

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 12.24 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 14.95 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 71.37 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 14.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 76.54 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share

* Says reappointment of Dilip Shanghvi as MD

* Says resignation of Uday Baldota as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

