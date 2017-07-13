FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Tata Consultancy Services June-qtr consol profit down about 6 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
July 13, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-India's Tata Consultancy Services June-qtr consol profit down about 6 pct

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 59.50 billion rupees versus 63.18 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 61.81 billion rupees

* June quarter consol net income from operations 295.84 billion rupees versus 293.05 billion rupees last year

* June quarter IT attrition rate (LTM) 11.6 percent

* Says June quarter gross employee addition of 11,202 employees

* Says "despite the impact of wage hikes in Q1, we continue to drive profitability to our targeted range"

* Says in Q1, "high currency volatility including sharp rupee appreciation against dollar resulted in INR 6.50 billion loss in reported revenues"‍​

* Says June quarter clients in $100 million + revenue band up by 1; $10 million + revenue band up by 12 Source text: bit.ly/2tPHdvK Further company coverage:

