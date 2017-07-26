FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-India's Tata Motors launches range of commercial vehicles in Philippines
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
U.S.
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 26, 2017 / 6:55 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-India's Tata Motors launches range of commercial vehicles in Philippines

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* Says Tata Motors strengthens presence in Philippines with launch of its range of commercial vehicles

* Says partners with Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc. as official distributor of Tata Motors commercial vehicles in Philippines

* To start supply of CV brands Tata Prima range of tractor trailers & tippers, LPT range of LMH trucks, SFC 407, mini trucks range of Ace, Super Ace Source text - [Tata Motors strengthens presence in Philippines with the launch of its range of commercial vehicles Key highlights: * Partners with Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc. as the official distributor of Tata Motors commercial vehicles in Philippines * Complete range of commercial vehicles include - the New Prima Heavy truck platform, an entire range of Heavy Intermediate and Light Commercial Vehicles, Mini Trucks, Pickups and Buses]

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.