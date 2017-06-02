FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
June 2, 2017 / 5:28 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year

* Says domestic commercial vehicles market continues to remain weak and the demand has still not picked up

* Says May domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles of 34461 units versus 35,695 units last year

* Says overall commercial vehicles sales in May 2017, in the domestic market were at 23,606 nos, lower by 13% over May 2016.

* Says May sales from exports were 3900 units versus 4,428 units last year

* In May 2017, Tata Motors passenger vehicles recorded sales at 10,855 nos. In the domestic market, a growth of 27%,

