BRIEF-Beiqi Foton Motor expects H1 net profit to fall, H1 sales up 21 pct y/y
* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 30 percent y/y versus net profit of 146.8 million yuan ($21.58 million) year ago
July 6 Tata Motors Ltd:
* Says slashes prices of its commercial vehicles
* Says offering price reducion in commercial vehicles (cargo) in range of 0.3 percent to 4.21 percent
* Says offering price reducion in commercial vehicles (passenger transportation) in range of 0.6 percent to 8.2 percent
