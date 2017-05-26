FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra March-qtr consol profit falls about 33 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 26, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra March-qtr consol profit falls about 33 pct

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd

* March quarter consol profit after tax 5.90 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total reveunue 77.33 billion rupees

* Tech Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 7.83 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 9 rupees per share

* Consol profit after tax in March quarter last year was 8.76 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was INR 70.39 billion

* Says total headcount as of Mar 31 at 117693 Source text: (bit.ly/2r3nk36) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.