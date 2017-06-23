BRIEF-Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing
* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKYR3d) Further company coverage:
June 23 TV Today Network Ltd
* Says invested in 11.9 million equity shares of Mail Today Newspapers Private Limited aggregating to INR 119.2 million Source text - (bit.ly/2t1k38q) Further company coverage:
* As of June 15, Gamco Asset Management and affiliates report a combined stake of 5.22 pct in Liberty Media Corp - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tDgSkl) Further company coverage: