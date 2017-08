May 18 (Reuters) - V I P Industries Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 189.2 million rupees versus profit 129.2 million rupees year ago

* March quarter consol net sales 3.07 billion rupees versus 2.74 billion rupees year ago

* Recommended dividend of 1.60 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2rv0EZm) Further company coverage: