BRIEF-India's Vijaya Bank March-qtr profit rises nearly three-fold

May 9 (Reuters) - Vijaya Bank

* March quarter net profit 2.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 713.1 million rupees year ago

* March quarter interest earned 30.55 billion rupees versus 29.56 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter provisions 4.32 billion rupees versus 6.53 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter gross NPA 6.59 percent versus 6.98 percent previous quarter

* March quarter net NPA 4.36 percent versus 4.74 percent previous quarter

* Recommended dividend of 1.5 rupees per share