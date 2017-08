May 30 (Reuters) - Indigo Books And Music Inc

* Indigo reports full year results: record revenues and impressive earnings growth

* Q4 revenue c$210 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 0.8 percent

* Indigo books and music inc - ‍​ qtrly loss per share $0.33

* Revenue growth driven by continued double-digit growth in general merchandise, most notably lifestyle products and toys