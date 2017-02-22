FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Indivior full-year adjusted op profit rises 3 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 22, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Indivior full-year adjusted op profit rises 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc

* Net revenue at $1,058m (2015: $1,014m) increased 4%. Net revenue at constant fx was +5%

* Operating profit of $149m (2015: $346m) after exceptional costs of $238m. Adjusted operating profit of $387m (2015: $377m) +3%

* Net income was $35m (2015: $228m) after net financing costs of $51m (2015: $61m)

* Cash balance at period end of $692m

* Full year preliminary 2017 guidance: net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m

* Full year preliminary 2017 guidance: net income in a range of $200m-$220m excluding exceptionals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.