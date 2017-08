March 16 (Reuters) - Indluplace Properties Ltd:

* Acquisition OF Diluculo Properties and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Concluded agreement to acquire Diluculo Properties proprietary for aggregate consideration of R475 mln

* Initial purchase consideration will be paid in cash on second day after closing date