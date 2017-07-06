BRIEF-Beijing Digital Telecom announces submission of resignation by executive director
* Announces that Liu Hua has submitted her resignation as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
* Says termination of depository agreement with Bank of New York Mellon - depository of global depository receipts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that Liu Hua has submitted her resignation as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co Inc reports fiscal 2018 first quarter sales and earnings