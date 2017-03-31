FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Indoco Remedies gets form 483 from USFDA for inspection at Goa facility
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 31, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Indoco Remedies gets form 483 from USFDA for inspection at Goa facility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Indoco Remedies Ltd:

* Says USFDA had inspected drug manufacturing facility at Verna, Goa, from August 31st 2016 to September 4th, 2016

* Says as an outcome of inspection, facility received 6 observations in form 483, which do not pertain to data integrity

* Says continue to supply products from facility

* Says based on the review of compliance response, FDA accepted co's response to 4 observations

* FDA remains concerned with respect to 2 observations, pertaining to one specific product, for which co is contract manufacturer

* Received a warning letter from USFDA dated 27th March 2017 Source text:

The USFDAhad inspected our drug manufacturing facility (Plant II & Plant III, L-32,33,34 Verna Industrial Estate Area, Verna, Goa) , from August 31st 2016 to September 4th, 2016. As an outcome of this inspection, the facility received 6 observations in Form 483, which do not pertain to data integrity. Based on the review of compliance response, FDA accepted our response to 4 observations. However, FDA remains concerned with respect to 2 observations, pertaining to one specific product, for which we are contract manufacturer, for one of our customers and consequently we have received a warning letter from USFDA dated 27thMarch 2017, today. Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.